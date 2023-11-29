Clark County School District under federal investigation for 'possible civil rights violations'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is the latest addition to a growing list of institutions under federal investigation for "possible civil rights violations," according to the U.S. Department of Education.

According to the Office for Civil Rights, the list includes American education institutions that are being investigated for possible "discrimination involving shared ancestry."

It appears that Clark County School District has been on this list since last Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

On Nov. 16, 2023, the Dept. of Education announced earlier this month that it would be investigating "a handful of antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents" at colleges and school districts across the country. These efforts began more than a month after the beginning of an armed conflict between Israel and Hamas in and around the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023.

"Hate has no place in our schools, period. When students are targeted because they are—or are perceived to be—Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Sikh, or any other ethnicity or shared ancestry, schools must act to ensure safe and inclusive educational environments where everyone is free to learn,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “These investigations underscore how seriously the Biden-Harris Administration, including the U.S. Department of Education, takes our responsibility to protect students from hatred and discrimination.”

Some of the recent institutions added to the list include:



New York City Department of Education

Harvard University

Hillsborough County Schools

University of Tampa

Columbia University

Cornell University

Lafayette College

Maize Unified School District

Education officials also note that the list will be updated weekly.