Clark County School District trustees to discuss appointing interim superintendent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No word yet on just who will temporarily replace Clark County School district Superintendent Jesus Jara, but the board of trustees will be weighing in on that soon.

“The Board of Trustees, in an addendum posted this morning to the scheduled Redistricting meeting on Nov 4, will discuss, with possible action, the process for appointing an interim superintendent.” @ccsd @CCSD_Trustees — linda cavazos (@lindacavazos13) November 1, 2021

Trustees are set to talk about appointing an interim superintendent at Thursday’s special board meeting.

RELATED STORY: Dr. Jesus Jara is out as Clark County School District superintendent, what comes next?

An agenda item to talk about appointing one was added Monday to that meeting which originally was just going to be focused on redistricting. There are no details yet about what this process will look like, or how it will play out.

Superintendent Jara will continue to remain on the job until the end of November as written in his contract before giving the reins to whoever is selected as the interim head. Dr. Jara will also be getting his salary and the financial worth of the benefits and allowances he’s entitled to through 2023 as compensation based on language in his contract. He earns a base salary of about $320,000 a year.