Clark County School District to drop zone variance process, add new way to change schools

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is doing away with its zone variance process and adding a new way for families to enroll in schools outside of their students' address-based zone.

Starting in the 2022-2023 school year, the district will post a list of schools with available space at itsyourchoice.ccsd.net.

From there, families can apply for enrollment online to any school on the list, regardless of their address.

If a school receives more applications than open spaces that it has available, the district says it will conduct a computerized, random lottery for student selection.

The Change of School Assignment process will begin on Dec. 16, 2021, through Jan. 11, 2022, for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

According to CCSD, students who are attending a school within the following options will be allowed to remain at the school they are currently attending until the highest grade offered at the designated school is completed.

Open Enrollment

Minority-to-Majority

Select School Enrollment

Students in Grade 4 during the 2021-2022 School Year on a Zone Variance

Students in Grade 7 during the 2021-2022 School Year on a Zone Variance

Students in Grade 9 through Grade 11 during the 2021-2022 School Year on a Zone Variance

The district says students who are not attending a school within the options listed above must either complete an application for a Change of School Assignment at a school with available space at itsyourchoice.ccsd.net beginning on Dec. 16 or return to their assigned zoned school for the 2022-2023 school year.

Families directly impacted will receive formal notification from the district with this information this week.

The changes take effect after the CCSD Board of School Trustees recently approved revisions to District Policy and Regulation 5112, Change of School Assignment.

