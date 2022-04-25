Clark County School District opens registration for 2022-23 school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents in Southern Nevada can now register their children for the 2022-23 school year, the Clark County School District announced on Monday.

The school year is scheduled to start on Aug. 8.

Those new to CCSD can begin the registration process online through the district's registration portal, officials said.

If your child is currently enrolled at a CCSD school, you're advised to complete registration using the Infinite Campus parent portal. Those who already have an Infinite Campus account should see an announcement in the parent portal with a link to register for the next school year.

"Families with multiple children will also see an option in certain areas to copy the responses from one child to the next, speeding up the process," CCSD officials said. "Families can use a computer or mobile device to complete registration."

The district shared more information about registration requirements on its website. If you're unsure which school your child is zoned for, the district also offers an online tool to figure that out.