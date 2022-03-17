Clark County School District ups bus driver starting pay above $21 per hour amid driver shortage

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — The new starting pay for bus drivers with the Clark County School District is $21.67 per hour, up from $15.36 per hour, the district says.

Officials hope the increase will attract new drivers and help keep current ones as it seeks to fill 250 vacant driver positions before the 2022-23 school year.

CCSD says the payments will be funded through the general operating budget.

A press release from the district says the pay increase is part of a reclassification of several transportation positions, and that reclassification means more pay for bus drivers, transportation instructors and transportation investigators.

“Student academic success is enhanced when we can provide timely arrivals and departures,” said CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara in the release.

"Our employees are our greatest asset, so we worked with the respective bargaining unit to develop this solution to position the District as a career choice and an attractive option for those looking to work in transportation.”

The district says, increasing starting pay to more than $21 an hour makes CCSD competitive with other transportation providers in Southern Nevada.

How to apply

Anyone interested in learning more about all of CCSD’s opportunities can visit teach.vegas or contact CCSD’s Human Resources Division by calling 702-799-5427.

To be considered, a bus driver trainee must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver's license and submit a history of their driving record. CCSD provides on-the-job training for those who qualify.

The district also continues to hire year-round for a number of opportunities in licensed and support professional positions, which include teaching assistants, substitute teachers and food service employees. Those interested in new career opportunities with CCSD should visit teach.vegas.

To learn more about the Clark County School District, visit ccsd.net.