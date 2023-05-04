Clark County School District honored with 'Best Communities for Music Education' designation for 24th year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District's Music Education Program has been honored with the "Best Communities for Music Education" designation for the 24th consecutive year.

This honor comes from the National Association of Music Merchants.

“Music education programs at CCSD schools are a tremendous benefit to our students who learn about music and oftentimes even learn how to play their first instrument in CCSD classrooms,” said CCSD superintendent, Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “The performing arts are often a great motivator for students in encouraging them to attend school and excel in the classroom. I am thrilled to have CCSD recognized once again as a national leader in music education.”

Officials said the designation is awarded to districts "that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access to education to all students."

“We are excited that CCSD is one of only a few districts in the entire nation that has earned the prestigious recognition every year it has existed since 2000, " said CCSD director of humanities, Shannon La Neve. “We are proud to offer our students a superb music education program thanks to the strong support of the Board of School Trustees, Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara as well as the hard work and dedication of our teachers, support professionals and administrators.”

Officials said districts that have been recognized by the NAMM are often models for other educators looking to boost their own music education programs.

CCSD is one of only 830 school districts across the country receiving this prestigious award in 2023 according to a press release.