City of North Las Vegas opens 2022-2023 Safekey program

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials from the City of North Las Vegas said that the Safekey program is now open for online registration.

Safekey is said to be a before and after school program for children in grades K-5. The City of North Las Vegas said that it will be held at 21 CCSD elementary schools in North Las Vegas beginning August 8.

There is said to be a $10 registration fee per participant, which is good for the entire 2022-2023 school year, and daily prices range from $5.75-10.75 per session depending on the site.

Registration is accepted online at cityofnorthlasvegas.com, and payments can be made online, in-person at the Safekey Main Office, 3909 W. Washburn Road in North Las Vegas, or by calling 702-633-1608.

For site-specific hours and prices, please visit https://bit.ly/NLVSafekey.