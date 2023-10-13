Charter school built in former Jewish temple cancels classes over "Day of Jihad" concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Innovations International Charter School announced that classes have been canceled on Friday morning following calls for an "International Day of Jihad."
"As most of you are probably aware, there is a conflict in the Middle East affecting families of Jewish descent," said an email sent to parents, referring to the ongoing war in Israel.
RELATED: US cities, states monitoring protests amid Israel/Hamas war
School officials noted that classes would be canceled since the Oakey Campus is located in a former Jewish temple, which is "historically known throughout the Las Vegas valley."
School officials expressed concerns about the "Day of Jihad" after witnessing "postings in newsrooms and on social media." The target of the declaration appeared to be "businesses and temples located in or run by the Jewish community," the email noted.
The school will open again on Monday, Oct. 16, with "business as usual."
Read the full email sent to parents below:
Dear Parents/Guardians,
As most of you are probably aware, there is a conflict in the Middle East affecting families of Jewish descent. Arising from this conflict are postings in newsrooms and on social media declaring Friday, October 13, to be the International Day of Jihad. The targets of this declaration are the businesses and temples located in or run by the Jewish community.
As you know, the Oakey Campus is located in a former Jewish Temple. Historically this is known throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Out of an abundance of caution, Innovations will not have school tomorrow. We will use the day as one of our future scheduled professional development days so students and Innovations’ staff members will remain at home. This does not affect our ability to educate your children or to keep them safe. Again, we are being cautious as we value our families, students, and staff.
The school will open again on Monday, October 16th, with business as usual. Thank you so very much for your cooperation and support of our school.
Sincerely,
Dr. Malin, Chief Educational Officer
Innovations International Charter School of Nevada