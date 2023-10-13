Charter school built in former Jewish temple cancels classes over "Day of Jihad" concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Innovations International Charter School announced that classes have been canceled on Friday morning following calls for an "International Day of Jihad."

"As most of you are probably aware, there is a conflict in the Middle East affecting families of Jewish descent," said an email sent to parents, referring to the ongoing war in Israel.

School officials noted that classes would be canceled since the Oakey Campus is located in a former Jewish temple, which is "historically known throughout the Las Vegas valley."

School officials expressed concerns about the "Day of Jihad" after witnessing "postings in newsrooms and on social media." The target of the declaration appeared to be "businesses and temples located in or run by the Jewish community," the email noted.

The school will open again on Monday, Oct. 16, with "business as usual."

Read the full email sent to parents below: