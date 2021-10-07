Changes to the Clark County School District FACES program spark worries for some families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is making some changes in the way it engages with families and the community.

One program called FACES program is getting a new name and a slightly different focus. But some families who have benefited from FACES in the past are worried about some of the changes.

CCSD says it’s reimagining the Office of Engagement which includes changing the FACES program into the new Family Engagement Department. This comes after families got messages saying the program is changing.

“It was a support system for parents in their schools and that’s the beauty of it," said Valeria Gurr, who has helped with classroom courses in the FACES program. The program is meant to help families who are low-income and struggle with the English language.

Classes are offered in English and Spanish. They cover everything from academics to navigating CCSD, to parenting. But, Gurr has heard from families concerned they won’t have in-person classes anymore because of the changes.

“So, eliminating the parental engagement aspect is essentially failing students,” she said.

The district says the focus of the new Family Engagement Department will be to “empower families by providing increased digital resources and engaging families through increased home calls and visits." Gurr says hundreds of families rely on the program and she’s concerned about access for them.

“During the pandemic, there was a digital divide and it wasn’t just impacting students but families,” she said.

Gurr says some people are reaching out to school trustees and asking what the changes mean for them.