CCSD to discuss teacher retention, Dads in Schools, racially discriminatory mascots Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District's board of trustees is expected to address a host of issues at its Thursday meeting, including how to recruit and retain teachers, a program that puts Dads in Schools as a means of preventing violence, and a potential ban on racially discriminatory mascots.

On the agenda: Hiring and keeping teachers

The district is now looking out of state to fill its teacher shortage.

Thursday night, school district trustees are expected to discuss whether they should offer bonuses to educators who are willing to relocate. Those new hires could get $4,000 to cover part of their moving expenses, as long as the teacher agrees to work for CCSD for three years.

The teacher shortage has impacted schools across the Las Vegas valley. At the beginning of the school year, CCSD said it was short more than 400 teachers.

But CCSD isn't alone. Schools across the nation are dealing with a shortage of teachers. According to a National Education Association survey, 55% of educators said the pandemic pushed them to leave the profession sooner than they originally planned.

The school district is also launching another recruiting campaign aimed at offering career advancement opportunities to current and future employees.

On the agenda: Dads in Schools program

Also on Thursday night, the board of trustees is expected to discuss the Dads in Schools program as a means of deterring some of the recent issues with violence in the district.

The goal of the program is to have at least 10 volunteers in each school, just to talk to students and promote a safe environment. It's one of several violence prevention options the district has experimented with implementing.

On the agenda: Racially discriminatory mascots

The board is also expected to discuss a potential ban of racially discriminatory school mascots.

The meeting is open to the public. It starts at 5 p.m. at the Edward Greer Education Center.