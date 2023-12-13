CCSD requests $58M in Senate Bill 231 funds for support staff raises

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A request from the Clark County School District for $58 million in Senate Bill 231 funding for support professionals is set to be considered by the Interim Finance Committee on Wednesday.

CCSD says the request was part of its larger commitment to "pay educators and support professionals above and beyond the agreements negotiated this year."

The district is seeking 33.4 percent, or $58 million, of SB 231 funds for "additional pay for support professionals," which includes bus drivers, food service workers, custodians, and office staff. Those employees will see a 4.2% salary

increase for approximately 12,000 support professionals.

“CCSD looks forward to advocating for the SB 231 salary increases for our hardworking support professionals,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “Our support professionals ensure our schools operate efficiently and effectively in support of student achievement and they deserve to have these funds at the earliest they can be provided.”

As part of the district's agreement with the Education Support Employees Association, a sunset clause has also been added to the request, which is set to take effect on June 30, 2025.

CCSD also revealed that they will submit additional proposals for SB 231 funds for the Clark County Education Association and the Peace Officers' Association "upon reaching... satisfactory and supplemental agreements."

The district also added that the timing of those proposals is subject to the completed negotiations.