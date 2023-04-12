CCSD releases 24/7 customer service platform to communicate with community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District launched a customer service platform called, "Let's Talk."

The platform was released districtwide and is cloud-based, offered by K12 Insight.

"Let's Talk" is said to provide the community with access to more than 20 departments across the school district and is available through the district's "Contact Us," page. Reportedly, parents students, teachers and staff and others throughout the community can use the platform to submit questions, comments or concerns 24/7.

“Providing an excellent education to the children in our community requires collaboration between parents, their child’s school and the District,” said CCSD superintendent Jesus F. Jara. “Let’s Talk gives families a clear, consistent way to access help when needed. To be the top choice in Clark County, we know we need to earn trust by providing superior customer service and an excellent education.”

CCSD said the platform is important as the district serves over 300k students. Officials say the platforms improves communication by automatically translating dialogues into 13 languages.

"In future phases, CCSD will launch the Let’s Talk Assistant chatbot, which will help the District provide always-on customer service and give families a fast, easy way to get answers to frequently asked questions 24 hours/7 days a week — in English and Spanish," said officials in a press release. "CCSD will also launch individual department and school site landing pages."