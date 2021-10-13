CCSD expanding free meal program to all students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National School Lunch Week is October 11 through October 15.

Clark County School District said they are committed to promoting the importance of a healthy school lunch for students inside and outside the classroom.

The district says during National School Lunch Week, it expects to provide more than a million breakfast, lunch and dinner meals to students free of charge.

This year's theme is "Wild About School Lunch."

In addition, CCSD is also expanding their Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) plan.

The new plan will offer free meals to all students through the 2024-25 school year.

According to CCSD, CEP is a "non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas."

Before the expansion, CCSD says more than 290 schools took part in the program.

As of June 30, CCSD says "75% of students qualified for free or reduced-price meals."