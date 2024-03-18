Watch Now
Local NewsEducation

CCSD employee arrested for sexual misconduct with student

Joshua Herrera mugshot
KTNV
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 19:37:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Student Success Advocate employed by CCSD has been arrested for several counts of sexual misconduct.

28-year-old Joshua Herrera was then booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the following crimes:

  • Two counts of a school employee engaged in sexual conduct with a pupil
  • One count of contacting a minor for sex

The CCSDPD arrest follows an investigation launched in March 2024. He has worked with the district, most recently assigned to Western High School, since 2019.

