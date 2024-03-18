CCSD employee arrested for sexual misconduct with student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Student Success Advocate employed by CCSD has been arrested for several counts of sexual misconduct.

28-year-old Joshua Herrera was then booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the following crimes:



Two counts of a school employee engaged in sexual conduct with a pupil

One count of contacting a minor for sex

The CCSDPD arrest follows an investigation launched in March 2024. He has worked with the district, most recently assigned to Western High School, since 2019.