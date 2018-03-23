CCSD debates gender diversity policy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - After three and a half hours of debate, the Clark County School District board still hadn't decided if they wanted to draft a policy aimed at protecting transgender and gender diverse students.

Parents on both sides of the issue were vocal before and during the meeting.

Hundreds rallied to make their voices heard on the Clark County School District's gender diversity policy.

Cameron Johnson was among those speaking out about the need for a policy to protect transgender and gender diverse students, saying she knows the struggle of being singled out.

"Instead of, I have to use the restroom and coming back 2 minutes later. You've got to be, I've got to use the restroom and be back 10 minutes later or not come back," Cameron Johnson said.

At issue is a law that requires the state to draft a policy to protect transgender and gender diverse students.

CCSD would have to follow those rules, but the board is considering drafting its own rules before the state finishes its work.

Several members of the school board spoke up saying, "Let's write a policy then have the discussion."

Trustee Chris Garvey argued drafting a policy before the district is out of compliance is doing unnecessary work.

Some parents, like Erin Phillips with Power 2 Parent, say the district is leaving parents out of the process and moving too quickly.

"We believe all kids deserve privacy, deserve respect," Phillips said.

Phillips says parents need to be part of drafting guidelines for principals so all kids regardless of gender or sexuality are protected.

"Asking them to draft a policy and come back to the community with that policy is not going to fly. Parents do not trust them," Phillips said.

Johnson's mother says that extra time would be extra stress on her family.

"Every day she goes to school I am worried and nervous that she will be assaulted in some way," Sandy Johnson said.

Even if the board sends a directive to the superintendent to draft the policy, there is no guarantee it will go into effect.

The policy will still have to come back to the school board for more debate.