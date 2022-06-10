CCSD board president pleads for decorum over trustee social media rows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Being called “unprofessional" and "out of line". The social media conduct of Clark County School District trustees, a flashpoint at Wednesday’s CCSD work session.

When we break our policies, we erode the work of the board, erode public trust."

CCSD board president Irene Cepeda pleaded for social media decorum and professionalism during Wednesday’s trustee work session. Cepeda compiled a list of tweets she felt weren't in line with the conduct of a school board trustee and launched a public discussion on social media use.

RELATED STORY: Former Clark County School District trustee, superintendent speak on board decorum

"We are in a space where we need to be more mindful about our communications and it is insane that I spend so much time disciplining trustees when that shouldn't be the case."

Cepeda separated the problematic tweets into categories that included "spreading misinformation or conspiracy theories" and insulting the superintendent or other trustees. The majority of those tweets came from trustees Danielle Ford and Katie Williams. One tweet from Williams said "communists" were trying to take over children's education. In another tweet, Ford told Williams to shut the "f" up three times after Williams mocked the resignation of a CCSD teacher.

A few trustees expressed their concerns about receiving no reference materials on the issue before the meeting. Ford was angry.

"You are a hypocrite. I'm going to go tweet about it,” she said.

Trustee Williams tweeted after the work session.

"Just so you guys are aware...My tweets will not be changing…"

Ford said the board can't regulate the social media posts of individual trustees, a point Cepeda conceded.

"You can ask but you cannot expect us to willfully give over our first amendment rights,” she said.

Ford told me by phone her social media use is reflective of what her constituents are telling her and felt Cepeda’s discussion was a waste of time when there were other more pressing issues the board needed to deal with directly affecting students.