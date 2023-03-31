As gun violence in schools continue, so does the rise in parents opting to homeschool

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mom, Kimberley McGee, has been homeschooling her kids since 2018.

McGee and her husband opted for a hybrid model where her kids attend a charter school and do homeschooling.

On Wednesday, she spoke with parents at Shadow Ridge High School near her home, who frantically waited on updates about their kids as the school was placed on lock down for a potential threat.

The ordeal sparked discussions in the crowd with parents about potentially homeschooling their own kids.

Katie Matteson is a board member with the Nevada Homeschool Network. In Nevada there are only three options for our kids: public or charter, private schools or homeschooling.

The process only requires you to file a notice of intent and have a curriculum ready in place before you start schooling.

But for the beginning stages, McGee says at first it can definitely be intimidating. She started "Vegas Kids Zone," an online platform that helps first time and current home schooling parents and communities interact with one another, offering guidance through the process.

Find more information in homeschooling here.

To get community resources and connect with Kimberley, visit https://www.vegaskidszone.com/