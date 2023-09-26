Applications open for new task force aiming to attract, retain teachers throughout Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Applications for the Nevada Teacher and Educational Support Professional Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force are open until January 15, 2024.

The task force's responsibilities are to evaluate and address the challenges of attracting and retaining teachers and support personnel throughout Nevada and make recommendations to the Legislative Committee on Education addressing these challenges.

The task force was created through Senate Bill 71 in the 82nd Nevada Legislative Session.

“Our classrooms and our schools are run by the dedicated teachers and support staff in our state. Nevada’s entire educational system relies on these hard-working professionals which is why the Nevada Department of Education is committed to expanding and diversifying our educator and support staff workforce,” said Jhone Ebert, state superintendent of Public Instruction. “I appreciate the unwavering commitment of the educators who have served on the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force to date and encourage all Nevada educators to apply to be a part of the new expanded Teacher and Educational Support Professional Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force to continue the important work.”

DIGGING DEEPER: When will the teacher shortage problem end at Clark County School District?

According to a media release, the Nevada State Teacher and Education Support Professional Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force will include 20 members:



One licensed teacher or education support professional employed by each school district located in a county whose population is less than 100,000.

Two licensed teachers or education support professionals employed by each school district located in a county whose population is 100,000 or more but less than 700,000

Three licensed teachers or education support professionals employed by each school district located in a county whose population is 700,000 or more.

NDE said the task force will meet a minimum of four times per year.

"On or before February 1 of each odd-numbered year, the Task Force will submit a report to the Director of the Legislative Council Bureau to be sent to the Legislature describing its findings and recommendations," the department said in a release.

For more information and for the application, visit this website.