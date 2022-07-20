Addressing cyber safety for Nevada students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Social media use and cyber safety. With the start of school only two weeks away, these are the issues top of mind when it comes to protecting students from online threats.

In an age where social media and the internet are part of so many students lives, how do you protect them? Members of the Nevada Department of Education School Safety Task Force Committee Wednesday heard a presentation on the effects of social media on young students.

"They're kind of rudderless what they're doing online. They have no idea what is and what is not acceptable,” Clayton Cranford, with the Cyber Safety Cop, said.

Licensed therapist, Dr. Sheldon Jacobs agrees, saying spending too much time on social media can hurt a student's mental health.

"More anxiety and leads to depression. A lot of the times especially young people, they don't have the balance on the amount of screen time they have,” he said.

While schools can control what students see on campus computers, Dr. Jacobs says parents are key to protecting their children at home. He encourages them to monitor their child's social media use and also suggests establishing no-phone zones at home.

"If you're having dinner. There's no social media use. There's no cell phone. It's just a time for the family to come together and have a conversation about their day,” he said.

The state task force will be evaluating what they heard for future recommendations.