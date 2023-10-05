83 Clark County high schools likely to see later start times with new school board proposal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Approximately 83 schools in Clark County may see later start times if a Nevada Board of Education proposal is approved.

The proposal, which was addressed in a Wednesday board meeting, would require all high schools within the state that currently start before 8 a.m. to provide "alternative options" to families and students due to "negative impacts on student health and well-being."

The proposed change would be implemented by the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

During the public comment period of the meeting, many school district officials came forward to testify against later start times. Andrew Feuling, the Carson County School District Superintendent, pointed to how many operational constraints are tied to school start times, including the length of the school day, student's access to extracurriculars, and collective bargaining agreements with unions.

"Mandated changes to school start times will lead to inefficiencies that will negatively impact students," he said. "Moreover, altering school start times has a significant ripple effect on the entire community, interrupting morning routines for students and parents, equitable access to before and after-school programming, student safety during travel, and student's ability to participate in after-school employment."

Additionally, Clark County School District Police Lieutenant Bryan Zink testified on the way school start times impact students' safety while walking to and from school.

"From 2017 to 2021, there have been 22 reported deaths on Clark County roadways. Of those tragic incidents, 77% happened between dusk and dawn. 20 of those were pedestrians killed under the age of 21, and of those, 13 of those were juveniles under the age of 16," said Lt. Zink, citing traffic incident information from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

He continued, "Prevention is key. Having more students walking around closer to dusk may potentially increase incidents on the roadways."

CCSDPD Traffic Sergeant Michael Campbell added that CCSD has seen 30 reported incidents of students being struck by vehicles while walking to and from school so far during the 2023-2024 school year.

Other points of contention during the meeting included how the start times would impact food-insecure students who rely on free and reduced meal programs. Questions also arose about how the push would impact transportation services for students and working parents who rely on childcare services.

Additionally, when compared to other school districts in the country that have pushed start times, many opted for a 3-year implementation timeline. Officials pointed out that implementing this by 2025 leaves less than half of the recommended transition time.

CCSD Chief Operating Officer Mike Casey summed up these points during the meeting, saying, "We understand the intent is to improve academic performance for a specific student group. However, the reality is that a change could be a detriment to the broader student populations, food-insecure families, and the community at large."

The measure was approved by the board, with only one abstention among voting members, though the board highlighted multiple caveats for the proposal. One of these includes a waiver program that would allow schools to apply for exemption from the early start times, though that program has yet to be established. Schools would have until November 15 to submit waivers to be considered for the upcoming school year.

The board also highlighted the need for continuous surveys across multiple districts to get more input from parents on the issues and feedback on the transition.

"Some of our lowest-performing schools and schools with crawling absenteeism rates are schools that start after 8 a.m.," said board member Tate Else. "I think we need to be making decisions with more data information in mind."