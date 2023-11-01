‘$30 an hour’: Las Vegas school preparing students for workforce without college degree

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Without earning a college degree, a valley trade school part of the Clark County School District near downtown Las Vegas is preparing the next generation of construction and manufacturing workers.

Central Technical Training Academy is a high school for juniors and seniors looking to enter the workforce right out of high school. It enrolled its first class of students in the 2022 to 2023 school year.

According to theme director John Grygo, this alternative path could be more lucrative.

“We are a very unique school here at CCSD and are considered a choice school,” Grygo said.

Graduates from Central Tech could enter careers such as carpenters, pipe fitters, plumbers, electricians and glazers. Grygo said trade schools like this one are becoming increasingly important because not all students want to pursue a four-year degree.

“It’s for students who discover in 10th grade, ‘maybe I don’t want to go to college,’” Gyrgo said.

Grygo said it’s a school for those who enjoy working with their hands, building and making objects.

Across the country, many Americans have chosen to skip out on the expensive four-year degree. According to data from the National Student Clearinghouse, undergraduate college enrollment dropped 8 percent from 2019 to 2022.

The National Center for Education Statistics also estimates the average yearly cost of tuition at a 4-year private institution to be $38,768 in the 2021-2022 school year. That number is $17,825 for a 4-year public institution.

“We’re filling a need where students can make an incredible living off learning the trades,” Grygo said. “Without getting the weight of college debt on them.”

This alternative choice could pay off.

“They can come out of high school making $20, $25 or $30 an hour,” Grygo said.

Adding to the importance is the demand for construction and manufacturing jobs in Nevada. According to the Department of Education’s Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act State Plan Portal, construction is expected to add about 24,000 jobs through 2026 and manufacturing is expected to add about 20,000 jobs through 2026 in Nevada.

Gina Nakahara is a manufacturing instructor at Central Tech who calls her position the “dream job.”

“This is so fun to me,” Nakahara said. “I love working with all the intricacies of the automation systems. I love working with robotics. That’s been my love for a long time.”

Nakahara hopes to inspire the next generation in the manufacturing industry, especially as a minority female.

“I love when I see more women coming to Central Tech because it gives me hope that there will be jobs filled by minority women,” Nakahara said.

Angelica Wilifling is a junior at Central Tech who said entering a male-dominated industry has only fueled her interest.

“I wanted to prove that women could do something like that and sometimes be better than other men in this industry,” Wilifling said.

Current students at Central Tech told Channel 13 they hope to pursue careers like a welder or train engineer.

“It gives us a unique learning experience,” said senior Sean Armstrong.

Students at Central Tech only have to be on-site 2 to 3 days a week. On the days they are not on-site, they can catch up on online assignments for general education classes or pursue a part-time job.

Constantine Aoyon does car detailing outside of school and appreciates the hands-on experience he gets at Central Tech.

“It helps expose us at a young age,” Aoyon said. “It’s not like we’re just learning, and we need someone to hold our hand. It’s more so we know what we’re doing. We can get it, and we can get the job done.”

Currently, the school is taking applications from 10th-grade CCSD students. Those selected to attend this school are picked from a lottery system.

Families can find more information at two upcoming student houses on Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Nov. 9, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.