184 CCSD high school seniors earned Superintendent's Medallion award for academic excellence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrating students with the highest achievement.

Clark County School District leaders rewarded 184 students with the "Superintendent's Medallion." The students were high school seniors from 23 schools.

The awards were presented at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

To be eligible for the medallion, students must score a 31 or higher on the ACT, have at least a score of three or higher on an AP exam and complete their career and technical education certification.

One recipient said it's exciting to be recognized for her work.

"I've been through a lot this year, it was a lot of testing, academic work so to be recognized for it and to see people I know here from all around the valley, it's exciting," said Angelina Walsh. "It's the end of the year, I'm about to graduate so having a ceremony like this is a good way to end the year."

There were additional accomplishments among the awarded students.

The students averaged a 32.5 on their ACT composite score. Three students scored a perfect 36.

Students also earned a total of 926 scores of three or better on AP exams and 359 scores of five. According to a CCSD press release, this equals to a possible 2,778 college credits.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says the award is the best way to display greatness among the valley students in all communities.