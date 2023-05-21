EDC weekend brings color, congestion to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a bustling place this weekend, but it has nothing to do with race cars.

Instead, it's home to the annual Electric Daisy Carnival, one of the biggest music festivals in the country.

This year, organizers say they expect close to 500,000 people to travel to Las Vegas for the 3-day event, many dressed in colorful and expressive outfits.

Amber Delorenzo traveled to Las Vegas this weekend with a group of friends from Arizona. This year marks her second time at EDC.

"I come here every year that I can," Delorenzo said. "I'm looking forward to the shows, the live music, and hanging out with my friends."

Delorenzo said her party came to town on Thursday, a day early, which was probably a good idea.

NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins says EDC weekend always marks one of the busiest traffic weekends on the calendar in the Las Vegas Valley.

"People should remember that Monday morning after EDC is usually the worst day for traffic," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said those who wish to steer clear of the worst of the EDC traffic should stay away from the Strip and Craig Road near Las Vegas Boulevard, and Interstate-15 near the speedway.

The festival ends early Monday morning.