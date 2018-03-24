MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. (KTNV) - The Mohave Valley Fire Department is warning residents not to eat the candy that was dropped from an airplane at Mohave Valley Community Park Saturday morning.

According to a post from the department's Facebook page, a crop duster was used to drop candy and eggs as part of an Easter celebration. They say that the items may be covered in herbicide, as it appears that the crop duster tank was not rinsed out before it was used for the Easter event.

The post said that the fire department did not run the event.

Residents should not eat anything dropped by the airplane. Those who attended the event are urged to wash their hands and throw away their candy and eggs.