East Las Vegas RV fire displaces resident and pet, no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two recreational vehicles caught fire Monday morning, displacing one person and their dog.

The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to several 911 calls reporting a fire near 4132 E. Sahara Avenue around 11:40 a.m.



CCFD said a high-level alarm was dispatched, sending six engines, two truck companies, two rescues, and three battalion chiefs from both agencies to the fire. In total, 38 fire service members responded.

Firefighters arrived to find two RVs fully engulfed in flames. They quickly deployed hand lines to attack the fire and searched both vehicles to confirm no one was trapped inside.

The fire was brought under control by 12:10 p.m., approximately 30 minutes after the initial calls.

NV Energy responded to the scene to secure any electrical meters that had been exposed to the fire, and the American Red Cross was notified to help one displaced person and their dog.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

