East Las Vegas man calls on city to fix 'dangerous' sidewalks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kyle Freeman has lived and owned a duplex in East Las Vegas for the last two years and says he's continuously had to write the city of Las Vegas to do something about the poor upkeep of sidewalks.

"It's dangerous to all of us," says Freeman.

Freeman moved to the area to buy property in a place that was evolving. He says he expected the sidewalks to be fixed but over the past two years, he hasn't seen any effort by the city.

“People in wheelchairs and disabled have to go into the street, a busy street," said Freeman, "and risk their lives.”

KTNV reached out to the city of Las Vegas and while no one was able to comment on camera, a statement was made:

“There are plans to do a sidewalk infill project in that area. The project is funded, and the next step is to go out for construction bids. We hope to be able to start construction during the first half of 2023.”

Freeman says his only wish is that the area he invested in receives the same treatment as other areas in the Valley.