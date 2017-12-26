East Las Vegas community plans memorial service for beloved homeless man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A valley community is coming together this week to honor a homeless man who had become a community fixture.

Isaac Wharton was 40 when he died unexpectedly last month, and the east side of Las Vegas will remember him Friday in a memorial service.

People in the neighborhood say Wharton never begged for money; he would perform odd jobs instead.

"He came by the house one time, just knocked at the door, and said 'You've got weeds in your yard. Can I pull the weeds in your yard?' and I said sure!" said Matthew Meanea, who's also helping to plan the memorial.

Meanea says his kids knew Wharton and would always shout hello when they passed.

Wharton was found dead near Lake Mead and Hollywood. It's believed he died of natural causes.

Ed Wharton, Isaac's uncle, says his nephew was schizophrenic and without much family.

He says Isaac's parents and brother lost their lives to drugs.

The memorial service will be at 4 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints near Lake Mead and Hollywood.

"That was something we needed to pursue," Meanea said. "If for nothing else, to demonstrate that we are in the season of brotherly love right now around Christmastime."

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick says she plans to attend the memorial.