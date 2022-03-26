East Charleston apartments evacuated due to a smell of gas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday at 2:15 a.m., Clark County Fire Department received a phone call about a smell of gas at 5055 E. Charleston Blvd. The crews detected an odor and started to evacuate the apartments.

The press release said the Clark County Office of Emergency Management has coordinated with the Regional Transportation Commission to provide transportation for those needing a ride to the temporary shelter at Hollywood Recreation Center at 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.

Around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, the deputy fire chief, Billy Samuels, said that all occupancies have been cleared with zero readings on the monitors and all residents are permitted to return. The Hollywood Recreation Center serviced 77 people.

Traffic from the incident on Charleston Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard has been returned to normal.

According to the release, there has been no reported injuries from civilian or fire personnel.

Clark County gives a special thank you to the residents and businesses for their patience with all Clark County services. And thank you to: LVMPD, Water Reclamation, NHP, MedicWest, LVFR, Clark County Parks and Recreation, RTC, SWG, American Red Cross, and all of our private partners for their assistance.