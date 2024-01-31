Watch Now
Durango High School students win NASA STEM Competition, aim to enhance spacecraft landings

Durango High School students will get the chance to bring one of their designs to life after winning a national STEM competition, sponsored by NASA.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jan 31, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A team of Durango High School students have won the national NASA STEM competition known as 'The Techrise Student Challenge.'

This team, chosen from approximately 60 groups nationwide, is set to bring their proposed payload design to life. Their winning experiment is designed to enhance spacecraft landings by using a device equipped with sensors and cameras.

With a $1,500 budget sponsored by NASA, over 20 students will resume work on building their innovative payload design. The creation will undergo testing using a NASA-sponsored, rocket-powered lander. The students have worked on the project since the start of the school year. They said winning the competition is motivating.

“I’m looking forward to all the new experiences we’re going to have and creating this payload,” Team Four Captain Stacy Lopez said.

The students have until the end of the year to complete their experiment, with NASA scheduled to test it this summer.

