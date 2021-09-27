DUI suspected in deadly early morning crash in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly overnight crash in the east part of town Monday.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Charleston and Lamb boulevards just after 2 a .m. where they say a 2020 Toyota Corolla entered the intersection while traveling westbound against a red traffic signal and struck another Corolla traveling southbound in the intersection.

Medical personnel transported the 22-year-old driver of the southbound Corolla to Sunrise Hospital but he later died due to his injuries, according to police. A passenger of that car was also taken to the University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the westbound Corolla, which ran the red light, suffered serious injuries and was suspected of being impaired and placed under arrest.

The death in this crash marks the 103rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2021.