Drivers ignoring crosswalk concerns Cimarron-Memorial High School students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than two dozen pedestrians have been killed on Clark County roads so far this year. While that number is down slightly from 2022, it's a reminder that safe driving is critical.

"They have police stopping people every morning," said 10th grader Cristian Hernandez.

Some students at Cimarron-Memorial High School say the crosswalk at the front of their school at Tenaya Way and Gates Mill Road is a dangerous concern.

"Not a lot of cars stop and out of experience, I know that because I almost got hit twice," said student Jadyn Fuller.

The campus is located near the busy intersection of Tenaya Way and Lake Mead Blvd. Traffic safety advocate Erin Breen says that there are no excuses for drivers failing to yield to pedestrians, but there is an inexpensive fix that could enhance safety.

"You can do a standard what we called RRFB, Rapid Reflector Flashing Beacons and they could literally be on a street sign pole. On either side of the street and the center of the street. The student could push the button to get a little extra help for drivers to pay attention that there's someone in the crosswalk," said Breen.

Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen says over the last three years public work teams have updated signage in this area and also added a safety zone in the middle of the street for student protection. But in a statement to Channel 13, he promised a new review by the city's traffic engineering team saying they "will go out and review the traffic in this area and take a look at the safety enhancements we have in place."

Last month, an 18-year-old Cimarron-Memorial High School student was struck by a car while in the crosswalk. The student was hospitalized but survived.

"Sometimes the car doesn't stop on time when I'm trying to cross or other kids try to walk. they just drive by without a care," said 10th grader Brian Recinos.

Breen says drivers are dangerously oblivious.

"It's all about selfish drivers and people got to start giving themselves enough time to get where they going and slow down, pay attention, especially in a school zone," said Breen.