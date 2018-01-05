Drivers doing donuts near school caught on camera

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - People living on the east side of Las Vegas say a major problem with reckless drivers is back again.

Jaime Hamilton says drivers are drag racing and doing donuts in a busy intersection at Fogg Street and Mabel Road.

"Fogg is a pretty busy street as you can see," said Hamilton. "There's a lot of traffic all hours of the day and night. I don't know why they want to do it here."

Hamilton lives just a few feet from the intersection. She tries to catch the illegal action on camera whenever she can. In one of the most recent videos of a driver doing donuts, she recorded him taking out a yellow and black sign.

"It's been happening here since we moved here six years ago."

The problem got really bad last year. Hamilton reached out to 13 Action News then and after the story aired, officers got right on the problem and upped their patrols in the area.

"They did a fantastic job last time. I couldn't have asked for anything better or quicker. They were just awesome."

Hamilton is nervous the problem will be more severe than a sign down next time. She is worried someone might become seriously injured or hurt.

"That's a school right there and this is a neighorhood."

Hamilton is in the process of working with police to get extra patrols out at the intersection again.