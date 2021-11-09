Driver upset over affair crashed into wife's lover on purpose, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 32-year-old Las Vegas man is accused of intentionally hitting and killing another man with his truck, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. They say Michael Daniels planned the attack after learning the other man had an affair with Daniels' wife.

The deadly collision happened Sunday morning at approximately 8:43 a.m. near West Washington Avenue and Michael Way, police stated in a press release. A pickup truck, driven by Daniels, hit a motorcycle and seriously injured its rider. The rider was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, where the injured man was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation of the crash led police to believe it was intentional, and homicide detectives were called out to investigate. They learned the motorcycle rider, who was not publicly identified by police, had an affair with Daniels' wife.

Police allege Daniels followed the rider from a nearby residence and intentionally swerved to hit him.

Daniels was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for murder.

LVMPD asked that anyone with information about this case contact them at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can by submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.