Driver ran over by motorcoach after he fell out of it in Laughlin

LAUGHLIN (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says on April 26 at about 6:52 a.m. they received a call of an auto and pedestrian crash on the private property of 1650 South Casino Drive in Laughlin, Nevada, which is Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort RV Park.

Police say evidence and witness statements indicated that the driver of the 2004 Tiffin Allegro motorcoach with a trailer attached was backing out of his RV spot when it jackknifed.

The driver was in the process of pulling forward to straighten the trailer when he fell out of the driver's door, witnesses told police, and he landed on his head.

The motorcoach was still in drive and slowly moving forward as police say, the rear tires of the motorcoach ran over the driver.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and determined the driver was beyond resuscitation.

This crash marks the 40th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021.

This case remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.