Watch
Local News

Actions

Driver facing DUI, reckless driving charges in deadly moped crash, Nevada Highway Patrol says

items.[0].image.alt
Nevada Highway Patrol
las vegas boulevard hollywood fatal crash.PNG
Mark Moden mug shot.PNG
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 16:46:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol reports it is investigating a deadly crash that involved a moped from over the weekend.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed that a Black Jeep Wrangler struck a gray Taizhou Zhonge moped while the two were traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard south of Hollywood Boulevard at about 9:45 p.m. on June 5.

The Jeep Wrangler was behind the moped and traveling at a higher rate of speed causing it to hit the rear of the moped. The rider of the moped was then ejected and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, according to NHP, with the Jeep coming to a stop still in contact with the moped.

The moped rider was identified by authorities as 38-year-old Justin Mott, of North Las Vegas, and the Jeep driver Mark Moden was arrested and facing several charges from the crash that include DUI and reckless driving.

Mark Moden mug shot.PNG
The Nevada Highway Patrol released a mug shot of Mark Moden on June 8, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH