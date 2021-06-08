Driver facing DUI, reckless driving charges in deadly moped crash, Nevada Highway Patrol says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol reports it is investigating a deadly crash that involved a moped from over the weekend.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed that a Black Jeep Wrangler struck a gray Taizhou Zhonge moped while the two were traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard south of Hollywood Boulevard at about 9:45 p.m. on June 5.

The Jeep Wrangler was behind the moped and traveling at a higher rate of speed causing it to hit the rear of the moped. The rider of the moped was then ejected and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, according to NHP, with the Jeep coming to a stop still in contact with the moped.

The moped rider was identified by authorities as 38-year-old Justin Mott, of North Las Vegas, and the Jeep driver Mark Moden was arrested and facing several charges from the crash that include DUI and reckless driving.