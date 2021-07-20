Driver dies in fiery overnight crash on North Durango Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a reported collision on North Durango Drive, near Majestic Valley Avenue, just after 12:45 a.m. that occurred between a Toyota Rav4 and a Toyota Camry.

The Camry struck a center median, went off the roadway, came back onto Durango Drive and hit the Rav4 that was traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.

Authorities say both vehicles rotated as they slid northbound to a stop before the Camry caught fire.

The 26-year-old driver of Camry was unable to escape and marked the 73rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2021.

Emergency crews transported the 44-year-old driver of the Rav4 to the hospital with serious injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.