Driver dies in crash near McCarran Airport after striking post

Posted at 12:30 PM, Jul 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash early Thursday morning near McCarran Airport.

Officers were called to the intersection of Paradise Road and Flight Path Avenue at about 5 a.m. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Authorities say a GMC Sonoma pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Flight Path Avenue when it went into the median and struck a post.

Arriving medical personnel transported the driver to Sunrise Hospital for treatment but the 64-year-old died, according to police.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

