Driver dies in crash after pickup truck slams into tree, brick wall in southwest Las Vegas

Posted at 1:45 PM, Sep 27, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash from early Monday morning in the southwest part of town.

The collision occurred in the area of Durango Drive and Wigwam Avenue at about 4 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 1994 Ford Ranger when off the road several times while traveling southbound on Durango Drive before finally going into desert landscaping and striking a large tree and brick wall.

Arriving medical personnel arrived at the collision scene and determined the 25-year-old driver's injuries were beyond medical intervention and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver's death marks the 104th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for the year 2021.

