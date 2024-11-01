Drive in style with Nevada's new "I Love My Library" license plate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada residents can celebrate their love of learning and literature wherever they go with the new Las Vegas-Clark County Library District license plate.

"I Love My Library" was designed by the library district's marketing team. Now, you can order the license plate at the DMV online or in person.

.

The initial fee for a sequential plate is $61 with a $30 fee for renewals and $96 for personalized plates with a $50 fee for renewals.

Motorcycle plates are also available. You can also gift a plate to a friend or loved one.

Proceeds from the sale of the plates will fund essential library programs and services for all ages— so you can drive with pride while supporting the library.

For more information, you can visit this link.