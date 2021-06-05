DREAMers graduate from Nevada State College

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Six recipients of the TheDream.US scholarship graduated today from Nevada State College.

The ceremonies were held at the Orleans Arena, where their families cheered proudly for them while they received their diplomas.

Arely Pere Salcedo is one of them. She got her Bachelor of Science, Nursing and is on the route of becoming a registered nurse, a life-long dream of her, especially, by being the first one in her family to graduate from college.

“It was not easy. I started college in 2017, which is actually when Trump rescinded DACA, so at the time, I was just worried about will I be able to be a nurse with DACA being gone, but I knew I had to keep going with my studies because stuff changes all the time. Luckily DACA is back in place, “said Perez Salcedo.

Students at Nevada State College who are recipients of the TheDream.US, the nation’s largest college access and success program for immigrant youth, are largely first-generation college students and predominately female students.

Astrid Silva, executive Director at Dream Big Nevada is a former alumnus and this time, she was at the podium, being recognized with the Nevada State Higher Education Board of Regents President’s Medal.

“It’s a very humbling moment but also a reminder that there's so much more than we can do, there are so many more opportunities. Is a major blessing but also is a reminder that every single one of us can make contributions that will affect others in the future, ‘ expressed Silva.

TheDream.US Scholarship Recipients at Nevada State College average a 3.5 GPA and major in varying degrees. It covers all tuition expenses for students for all years of enrollment up to $33,000.