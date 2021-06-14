Dream Big Nevada celebrating 9th anniversary of DACA program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local organization wants to help young immigrants keep their homes.

Tuesday "Dream Big Nevada is celebrating the 9th anniversary of the DACA program.

The program that lets immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children stay in the U.S.

The organization is hosting an in-person workshop in Spanish to help first-time applicants apply for DACA.

"Dream Big Nevada" says along with the "Immigrant Home Foundation," they have helped 1,500 "dreamers" with their applications since December.