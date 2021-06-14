Watch
Local News

Actions

Dream Big Nevada celebrating 9th anniversary of DACA program

items.[0].videoTitle
A local organization wants to help young immigrants keep their homes. Tuesday "Dream Big Nevada is celebrating the 9th anniversary of the DACA program.
Posted at 7:01 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 10:01:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local organization wants to help young immigrants keep their homes.

Tuesday "Dream Big Nevada is celebrating the 9th anniversary of the DACA program.

The program that lets immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children stay in the U.S.

The organization is hosting an in-person workshop in Spanish to help first-time applicants apply for DACA.

"Dream Big Nevada" says along with the "Immigrant Home Foundation," they have helped 1,500 "dreamers" with their applications since December.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH