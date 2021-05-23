Drama students school play re-imagined as animated film

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the drama class of Thurman White Middle School in Henderson, canceling their school play because of the pandemic was devastating.

"It’s definitely sad that we can’t put on the play at school," said eighth grader Ava Betancourt. "It was going to be my first musical at this school."

However, the curtains wouldn’t quite close on this cast of 22 drama students. Cox teamed up with Academy Award Winning Director Patrick Osbourne, to create something truly unique.

"My expectation was that I was going to be on stage with a bunch of friends," said Everett Guerin, a sixth-grade student.

Instead, the young thespians got the chance to produce Drawn Closer, an animated film voiced and performed by the 22-student drama class. It tells the story of a school play in trouble, and a drama class determined to save it. During a year of lost connections, the students were able to perform in the safety of their own homes.

"Being away from my drama friends, I kept things to myself more, and I can’t really connect with anyone," said Lanae Sullivan, an eight-grade student.

Using innovative mobile motion capture technology, the project allowed the students to perform together again.

"Something that was really clear in talking to all the kids at Thurman White Middle School was their friendships," said Director Patrick Osbourne. "Their social existence is entirely born out of being creative with other people."

The 25-minute film premiered May 9. Students walked down a socially-distanced red carpet in day-long red carpet event coordinated by Cox. Together, they watched the film for the first time.

The fun part of it was that it was like a community. So everyone got to experience these things together. We can all look back and say, “This is what we did together.”

Drawn Closer can be viewed nationwide on YouTube.

