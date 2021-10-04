Watch
DraftKings to bring its second-largest U.S. office to Las Vegas

More than 1,000 jobs expected
DraftKings<br/>
Renderings of the DraftKings office space coming to UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas. (Source: DraftKings)
Posted at 10:57 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 14:17:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — DraftKings plans to expand in Las Vegas with a new office in the southwest part of the valley and expects to have more than 1,000 employees working there.

On Monday, the sports betting operator announced a 90,000-square-foot technology hub at UnCommons, a mixed-use community workspace expected to open in 2022.

DraftKings says the new office will be the second largest for the company and will closely model its Boston headquarters.

A press release says the office will have a "variety of entertainment and workstations" and more than "130 dedicated sports trading desks surrounded by full multimedia walls."

There will also be a 7,500-square-foot cafeteria and event space, a custom casino training pit, a 500-square-foot interactive putt-view putting green, private and public outdoor spaces, and mothers’ rooms. The release says employees will be able to get on-site haircuts, manicures and pedicures and have access to an on-site prayer suite.

DraftKings says its Las Vegas presence has grown 400% since its first office opening in January 2020.

