Dr. Ruth Pet Vet shares tips on keeping your pet safe during summer heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've been talking about it all week, staying safe and healthy during the excessive heat and this also goes for pets.

Dr. Ruth MacPete, the Pet Vet, joined 13 Action News on Wednesday to share tips on keeping pets safe during these hot summer months.

Keeping pets safe in the heat:

--Keep your pets cool

--Keep your pets hydrated

--Avoid excessive exercise

--Protect your pet's feet

--Never leave your pet alone in a parked car

--Look out for signs of heat exhaustion

Common signs of heat exhaustion in pets:

--Excessive panting

--Drooling

--Bright red tongue and gums

--Vomiting

--Bloody diarrhea

--Unsteadiness

--Collapse

--Seizures