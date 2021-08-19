Dr. Ruth Pet Vet shares latest pet products on display at SuperZoo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pet retailers from around the world were in Las Vegas this week showcasing their latest pet products at SuperZoo, the largest pet industry trade show in North America.

Attendees can find everything from pet food, vitamins, treats, toys, leashes, grooming supplies, pet apparel, and the latest tech gadgets for pets all under one roof.

Since the show is not open to the public, veterinarian Dr. Ruth MacPete, the Pet Vet, joined 13 Action News on Thursday to share some of the pet products that caught her eye.