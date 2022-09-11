Dozens of volunteers 'Beautify the Block' to help preservation efforts in NLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of volunteers gather on Saturday for the event 'Beautify the Block' by the Housing Assistance Corp, the City of Las Vegas, PM Entertainment, and other organizations.

The initiative was designed to resurrect and preserve parts of the community in serious decline through beautification efforts.

Over 50 volunteers showed up to lend their support.

They say they chose to look at the day as a celebration rather than hours of hard.

And with gentrification underway in the area, the president of the Housing Assistance Corp, Dontae Scott, says the idea is to welcome new investment by merging it with what’s there now.