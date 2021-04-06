Watch
Dozens given tickets during effort to make drivers aware of bicyclists

Dozens of people were given tickets on April 5 as part of a bicycle safety awareness push.
Posted at 6:08 PM, Apr 05, 2021
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of people were given tickets today as part of a push to make drivers more aware of bicyclists on the road.

Police from several different agencies were in North Las Vegas for the effort.

By law, drivers have to give bicycle riders 3 feet of room and drivers also need to move into another lane when they see emergency vehicles, including tow trucks.

A tow truck driver was recently hit and killed on the freeway by a driver who did not change lanes.

