LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by hosting the second annual Lei Day Parade Monday evening.

The parade celebrates the heritage of the Hawaiian and Pacific Islands. It will feature 180 different performances ranging from the ancient Hula Kahiko to the Maori Haka.

Pre-parade festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. before the parade starts at 6 p.m. The parade routes go along Park Centre Drive.