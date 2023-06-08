Downtown Summerlin to host Game 3 Stanley Cup Final watch party June 8

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three giant screens will stream Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Downtown Summerlin on Thursday. At an outside watch party, Downtown Summerlin is inviting Vegas Golden Knights fans to enjoy VGK taking on the Florida Panthers in Miami.

"I keep a lucky t-shirt in my backpack at all times," said Kayla, a Vegas Viva with VGK who's ready to cheer on the team. "I do not take it out and I do not wash it. I know that might be a little gross, but I do not wash it."

Kayla's superstition is one of many that VGK fans are holding onto with hopes that VGK extend their (2-0) lead in the series. The Knights won Game 1 and Game 2 inside the T-Mobile Arena in the best-of-seven series.

Downtown Summerlin will have a variety of food trucks, bars, and VGK stations to purchase team gear. Fans pregaming can also pick up food from the dozens of restaurants and eateries throughout the Dining Arroyo.

"We are so thrilled the weather is cooperating," said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director with Downtown Summerlin. "You can get there early, get your spot and enjoy the game."

Fans can set up as early as 3 p.m. on the Lawn. Puck drops for Game 3 at 5 p.m.

