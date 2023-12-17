Downtown Las Vegas unveils new Tony Hseih mural, bust

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Las Vegas unveiled a new mural and bust earlier this week in honor of the late Tony Hsieh, the CEO and founder of Zappos, on what would have been his 50th birthday.

"Yesterday, we celebrated what would have been Tony’s 50th birthday in Downtown Las Vegas," a post on Instagram read on Thursday. "Unveiling a bronze bust of Tony and a mural with many of his favorite things, both reside at the Strong Start Academy Elementary School at the Tony Hsieh Education Center."

Mayor Carol Goodman was present at the unveiling alongside Hsieh's family, friends, and students from Strong Start Academy.

The CEO passed away in November 2020 at age 46 in a house fire in Connecticut. He played a pivotal role in the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas and had an estimated net worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars.